Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

