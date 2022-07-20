Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 965 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $394.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.24 and a 200-day moving average of $425.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

