Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.88. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.