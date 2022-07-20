Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.10.

Booking Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,834.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 148.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,991.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.