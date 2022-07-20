RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $139.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.89. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.52%.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

