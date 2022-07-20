Renewi (LON:RWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $925.89

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 925.89 ($11.07) and last traded at GBX 776 ($9.28), with a volume of 343060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782 ($9.35).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($12.91) target price on shares of Renewi in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £621.30 million and a PE ratio of 994.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 705.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 675.74.

Insider Activity at Renewi

Renewi Company Profile

In related news, insider Otto de Bont sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.13), for a total transaction of £76,336.80 ($91,257.38).

(Get Rating)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.