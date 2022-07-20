Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $168.07

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.07, but opened at $172.67. Repligen shares last traded at $174.67, with a volume of 946 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.86.

Repligen Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $5,817,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

