REPO Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded up 69% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $72,673.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00507970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

