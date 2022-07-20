Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 20th (ABDN, ACGBY, APR.UN, APRN, CIHKY, DLN, ERE.UN, HL, NVTA, NXR.UN)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 20th:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.79) target price on the stock.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.50.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 2,506 ($29.96) target price on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$3.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.80.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 890 ($10.64) target price on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 105 ($1.26) target price on the stock.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

