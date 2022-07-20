Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 20th (ABDN, ACGBY, APR.UN, APRN, CIHKY, DLN, ERE.UN, HL, NVTA, NXR.UN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 20th:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.79) target price on the stock.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.50.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 2,506 ($29.96) target price on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$3.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.80.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 890 ($10.64) target price on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 105 ($1.26) target price on the stock.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

