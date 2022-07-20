Reviewing EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and Regis (NYSE:RGS)

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) and Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regis has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 3.76% 8.49% 4.97% Regis -24.87% -165.45% -4.68%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $242.01 million 0.47 $8.38 million $0.68 13.24 Regis $415.11 million 0.11 -$113.33 million ($1.95) -0.51

This table compares EVI Industries and Regis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EVI Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis. Regis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVI Industries and Regis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Regis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regis has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Regis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regis is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Regis shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Regis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVI Industries beats Regis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a back-office salon management system; and Opensalon mobile application. Regis Corporation operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2021, the company operated 5,917 salons, such as 5,563 franchised salons, 276 company-owned salons, and 78 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

