Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down to $24.58

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.58, but opened at $21.40. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 70,528 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Bank of America began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

