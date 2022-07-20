Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Up 41.3% in June

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. 17,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,827. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.27. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

