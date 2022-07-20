Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Update

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 9,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. 1,566,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,922. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 198,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,090,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,307,000 after buying an additional 83,374 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

