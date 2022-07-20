Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $393.74

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.74 ($4.71) and traded as low as GBX 391 ($4.67). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 391 ($4.67), with a volume of 65,822 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.78) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Ricardo Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 393.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08. The stock has a market cap of £251.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,590.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ricardo Company Profile

In related news, insider Graham Ritchie acquired 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270.40 ($63,682.49).

(Get Rating)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

