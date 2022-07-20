Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $393.74

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.74 ($4.71) and traded as low as GBX 391 ($4.67). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 391 ($4.67), with a volume of 65,822 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.78) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 393.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08. The stock has a market cap of £251.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,590.91.
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
