Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 30.2% in June

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBI remained flat at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 130,320 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

