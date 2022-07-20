RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.80% from the company’s current price.

REI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.38.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

REI.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.09. 143,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,550. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$19.27 and a 1 year high of C$26.11.

Insider Activity

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total transaction of C$53,243.94. In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director S. Jane Marshall sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total value of C$124,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at C$325,003.80. Also, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total transaction of C$53,243.94.

(Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.