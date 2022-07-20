Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $22,853.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00060899 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00012788 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

