River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Shares Down 5%

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.40 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.59). 1,318,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the average session volume of 252,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.62).

River and Mercantile Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of £42.40 million and a PE ratio of -22.45.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.