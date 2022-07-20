Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading 2.8% Higher

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems
Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.