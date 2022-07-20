Robust Token Price Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.61 or 0.00027954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $157,907.43 and approximately $1,509.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00561966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00023976 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Robust Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

