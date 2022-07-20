Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $169,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

RCKT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

