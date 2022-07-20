Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 923 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

