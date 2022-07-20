Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 537 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $156.13 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

