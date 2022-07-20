Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on STWD. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

