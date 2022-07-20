Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $163,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.8 %

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.