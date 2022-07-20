Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,455 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,455 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 148.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BHP opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $80.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.90) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,706.42.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.