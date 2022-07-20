Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Rover Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,171. The stock has a market cap of $815.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.69. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

