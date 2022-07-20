RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Up to $81.01

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.01, but opened at $83.51. RPM International shares last traded at $83.30, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in RPM International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 4,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of RPM International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

