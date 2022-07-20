Rubic (RBC) Price Tops $0.0719

Rubic (RBC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. Rubic has a market cap of $7.84 million and $614,350.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded up 44.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00544044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021809 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange.

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

