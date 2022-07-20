Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Rubicon Technology Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of RBCN opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
