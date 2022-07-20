SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $608,401.81 and approximately $86,009.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,762.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00533568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00242076 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00013564 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

