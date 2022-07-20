Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.56 Per Share

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Samuel Heath & Sons Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of Samuel Heath & Sons stock opened at GBX 680 ($8.13) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 595.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 589.98. The company has a market capitalization of £17.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 680 ($8.13).

Get Samuel Heath & Sons alerts:

About Samuel Heath & Sons

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Samuel Heath & Sons plc manufactures and markets various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. The company offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.