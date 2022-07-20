Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 177,801 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,801 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

