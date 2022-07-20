Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Cuts Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,609.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,609.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $248,390.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at $58,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,231 shares of company stock valued at $998,534. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

