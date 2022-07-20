Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $236,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 13,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.23.

Danaher Stock Up 3.5 %

DHR stock opened at $255.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

