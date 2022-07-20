Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Invests $206,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000.

IYW stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

