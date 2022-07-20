Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Raises Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

