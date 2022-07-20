Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 357 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 182.4% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

