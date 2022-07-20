Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes $262,000 Position in Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCSH opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

