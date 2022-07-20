Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 4.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $37,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,648. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

