Scry.info Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $357,590.26 and $35,059.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,715.92 or 0.99987100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

