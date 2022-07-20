Seagate Technology (STX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 guidance at $1.70-2.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

