Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.93.
SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen
Seagen Stock Performance
SGEN opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.20.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.