Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.93.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Seagen Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 455.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Seagen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.20.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

