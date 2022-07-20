Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEE. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Sealed Air Stock Up 3.4 %

SEE stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.



