Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEE. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.
Sealed Air Stock Up 3.4 %
SEE stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Trading of Sealed Air
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sealed Air (SEE)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.