Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Down to $57.75

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.75, but opened at $56.44. Sealed Air shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 2,475 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

