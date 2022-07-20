Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Shares Up 7.4%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SECYF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 7.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.