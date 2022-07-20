Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,217.49

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,217.49 ($14.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,050 ($12.55). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($13.39), with a volume of 6,134 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.76) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($22.70) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Secure Trust Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($20.90).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,133.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,216.80. The firm has a market cap of £207.57 million and a P/E ratio of 435.65.

In other news, insider David McCreadie bought 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888 ($23,775.25).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

