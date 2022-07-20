Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

