Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Read More
