Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.58. Seer shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands.

Seer Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 794.43%. Seer’s quarterly revenue was up 5241.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Seer news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEER. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Seer by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seer by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seer by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 163,550 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

