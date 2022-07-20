Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Select Energy Services Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 36,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.89 million, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 2.33. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $294.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.92 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

