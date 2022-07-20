Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Select Energy Services Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 36,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.89 million, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 2.33. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $10.43.
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $294.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.92 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Select Energy Services
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
Further Reading
